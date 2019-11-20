× PA Senate passes bill that would prohibit abortion based on prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit an abortion based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The bill, which previously passed the state House, was introduced to the Senate by Sen. Scott Martin.

“This bill aims to prevent an entire class of people from being erased on the sole basis of a disability,” he said. “I have been blessed to meet many people who have Down syndrome who deeply enrich the lives of their family and friends, as well as the communities where they live. This bill is an affirmation that their lives are worth living.”

NEW: #PASenate passes bill to ban abortions in Down syndrome fetuses, 27-22. It previously passed the House. @GovernorTomWolf has said he will veto the bill. @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 20, 2019

Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter Wednesday that he will veto the bill.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania is an opponent of the bill. It’s executive director, Reggie Shuford, issued this statement: