PA Senate passes bill to raise minimum wage; measure now moves to House for consideration

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill Wednesday to raise the state’s minimum wage.

Senate Bill 79 proposes a raise from $7.25 an hour to $9.50 in four increments concluding on January 1, 2022:

JULY 1, 2020: $8 an hour

JANUARY 1, 2021: $8.50 an hour

JULY 1, 2021: $9.00 an hour

JANUARY 1, 2022: $9.50 an hour

The last time the General Assembly voted to raise the minimum wage was back in 2006, when legislation introduced by Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) raised the rate from $5.15 to $7.15. That rose to $7.25 in 2009 in accordance with federal law.

“By adopting SB 79, we have made a statement that we are capable of working together to advance legislation that provides Pennsylvania’s low-wage workers with much-needed and long-awaited relief,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “I encourage our counterparts in the House to support this bill and I look forward to working on additional legislation that will continue the progress we have made here today.”

The legislation now moves to the Pennsylvania House for consideration.