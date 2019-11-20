× PA Senate passes statute of limitations reform bills

HARRISBURG — The state Senate passed four bills Wednesday that are focused on statute of limitations reform.

House Bill 1051, which clarifies mandatory reporting standards for suspected cases of abuse and increases penalties for mandated reporters who continue to fail to report suspected child abuse, is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, per the Senate Republican Communications Office. It would go into effect 60 days after the governor’s signature.

A second measure, House Bill 963, also goes to the governor’s desk, but since that would require an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, it would need to pass in identical form during the 2021-22 legislative session by both the House and Senate and then approved by voters on a referendum ballot before it can become law, according to the Senate Republican Communications Office.

That bill would amend the the Pennsylvania Constitution to create a two-year window of time for retroactive lawsuits for victims whose statute of limitations has already expired.

Two other pieces of legislation, House Bill 962 and House Bill 1171, will be sent back to the House for concurrence on amendments.

House Bill 962 would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for the sexual abuse of a child, as well as associated crimes such as human trafficking. It also extends the deadline for civil actions from age 30 to age 50, the Senate Republican Communications Office said.

House Bill 1171 ensures survivors who sign non-disclosure statements are not prohibited from speaking with law enforcement regarding their abuse, according to the Senate Republican Communications Office.