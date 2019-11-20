× Police investigating robbery at Motel 6 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery at the Motel 6.

On November 17 at 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Motel 6 in the 100 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township for a reported robbery.

The night clerk told police that a woman came to the front desk and asked for change for a dollar bill.

Authorities say when the clerk opened the register, an unknown man jumped over the counter and struck her in the head.

The clerk told police they had no idea where the man had been lurking prior to jumping over the counter.

The man proceeded to remove cash from the register before fleeing with the woman from the motel.

Police say that the clerk suffered a lump to the forehead as a result of the blow delivered by the robbery suspect. No weapons were used during the incident.

The female suspect is described as a short black woman with a scarf on her head.

The male suspect is described as a thin black man who was wearing a black hoodie and a cover over his face.

If you have any information pertaining to the robbery, you’re asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.