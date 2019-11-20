× Police: Student charged after being seen on video that threatened gun violence against Carlisle High School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A student at Carlisle High School has been charged after they were seen in a video that threatened gun violence at the high school, according to police.

The school district alerted police of the video Wednesday and the student was quickly identified by high school staff.

It was determined that the student did not have a firearm and did not have immediate access to one, police say. The student has been charged appropriately, police note.

This incident comes two days after the administration notified police of social media posts concerning allegations of a firearm at the high school. Police responded to the high school upon receiving the alert and investigated the matter, which revealed that the information in the posts were unsubstantiated, according to police.