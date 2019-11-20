× Redskins waive DE Noah Spence

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have cut a member of the team’s defensive line.

The team waived DE Noah Spence, who had just signed with the team earlier this season.

Spence, 25, played in seven games for the Redskins, and recorded one sack and three tackles.

The former second round pick was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, and now finds himself without a job again.

To replace him on the roster, the Redskins promoted LB Carroll Phillips from its practice squad.

Over the past two seasons, Phillips, 27, played in 10 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Now, he has a chance to cement his spot on Washington’s roster.