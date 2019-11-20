Redskins waive DE Noah Spence

Posted 5:15 AM, November 20, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 24: Noah Spence #54 of the Washington Redskins waits to take the field against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Redskins 19-9.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have cut a member of the team’s defensive line.

The team waived DE Noah Spence, who had just signed with the team earlier this season.

Spence, 25, played in seven games for the Redskins, and recorded one sack and three tackles.

The former second round pick was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, and now finds himself without a job again.

To replace him on the roster, the Redskins promoted LB Carroll Phillips from its practice squad.

Over the past two seasons, Phillips, 27, played in 10 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Now, he has a chance to cement his spot on Washington’s roster.

