Want to meet Santa while he visits Lancaster? Here’s how

LANCASTER — The Christmas season arrives in Lancaster on Nov. 30, with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Penn Square. The event is culminated by the arrival of Santa Claus, who will take up residence in the lobby of the Lancaster Marriott through Dec. 21.

If you or your child would like to meet jolly old St. Nick, here’s how:

Visits with Santa!

Fridays 6 – 9pm | Saturdays 10am – 3pm

Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square & Lancaster County Convention Center

25 S. Queen Street

Pictures are $5-$15 or take your own for free! Photos are by Photole Photography.

Breakfast with Santa

December 7 | 8:00 – 9:30 am

Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square & Lancaster County Convention Center

25 S. Queen Street

Rise and shine with Santa! Join the Lancaster Office of Promotion for Breakfast with Santa at the Lancaster Marriott and Lancaster County Convention Center. The event includes breakfast, live entertainment, and a visit with Santa.

Reservations required. Tickets are $12/person ages 3 and up. Kids 2 & under are free but still require a reservation. Download a reservation form to pay with cash or check, or click here to register online