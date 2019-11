​

WASHINGTON– The fourth day of open hearings in the Impeachment Probe of President Donald Trump.

This morning, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.

In the afternoon, the committee will hear from Laura Cooper, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs and David Hale, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

