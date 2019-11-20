Workout bar sold at Burlington Stores recalled due to projectile hazard

United National Closeout Stores issued a recall for about 1,500 Ontel ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall explains the handle grips on each end of the device can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user.

Burlington Stores sold the workout bar for about $7 after a 2014 recall, said the CPSC.

Ontel issued that recall after it received 10 reports of the handles breaking, including five reports of impact injuries that resulted in punctures and lacerations.

The CPSC said there are no new incidents at this time.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact UNCS for a full refund.

Call UNCS at 954-524-3325 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; or visit www.uncsales.com and click Get in Touch for more information or email help@uncs.com.