York Township man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York Township man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon during an altercation between James Kreeger, 45, and the victim.

Police say Kreeger started yelling at the woman for questioning him about his Instagram accounts. He then broke a fan by banging it against something before “flipping out” when the victim picked up his phone to check something.

As the woman — who is seven months pregnant — tried to talk to Kreeger, he got up, sat on her pelvic area while straddling her and allegedly choked her for approximately three seconds.

Kreeger is also accused of punching the victim’s right side of her face and choking her a second time.

Police say the woman called a friend after the assault and said she wanted to go to an urgent care because she was “very afraid for her baby,” according to charging documents. Her friend advised that she maybe wait until Kreeger goes to work Sunday so he doesn’t try to hurt her again.

The victim went to urgent care the next day and reported the assault to police.

According to police, the woman was taken to York Hospital after her urgent care visit and met with a Safe Nurse for an evaluation of possible injuries to her and her unborn child.

Kreeger has been charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, strangulation and harassment, court documents show.