24 hour Lancaster give event helping hundreds of organizations including a local golden retriever rescue

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Extraordinary Give is back in Lancaster County. The 24-hour give event kicks off at midnight and offers people the chance to give back to the community they live in by donating to non-profits.

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, in East Cocalico Township is one of the several hundred non-profits involved.

DVGRR Executive Director, John Plummer said the give event is huge for them, especially getting through the winter. He said it allows them to purchase medical supplies, beds, food, and other supplies to help care for the roughly 60 dogs they are caring for.

"No dollar amount is too small. Any amount will help because we do get a lot of dogs who need medical help and the funds raised for us through Extraordinary Give go directly to the dogs," said Plummer.

Plummer said they go through 30 pounds of dog food a day, so a donation of any amount truly helps them get the dogs they rescue healthy, and ready for adoption.

Not only do they have Golden Retrievers, they have labs, golden doodles, and mixed golden and lab breeds too.

If you wan't to donate to Extraordinary Give, you can visit their website for more information.

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, has successfully places over 5,000 Golden Retrievers and other DVGRR dogs into forever homes. You can learn more about them and how to adopt on their website.