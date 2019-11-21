A mild one is ahead for Thursday with increasing clouds

MILDER, SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a colder start across Central PA, but temperatures end up milder during the afternoon. Clear skies and light to calm winds allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for morning low temperatures. Plenty of sunshine to start boosts temperatures fast. Clouds start to build during the afternoon ahead of the next system, and it should be mostly cloudy by about middle to late afternoon. Temperatures manage to reach milder readings despite the clouds. Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s—and this is above average for this time of year! The night brings mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for a shower or sprinkle. Lows are quite mild, with temperatures only dropping into the lower to middle 40s. The chance for a few showers is ahead for Friday, but there should be plenty of dry time. Abundant clouds during the morning break a bit later during the afternoon once the system exits. It’s breezy too. Highs are still mild, with those numbers in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some showers sneak in for the first half of the weekend forecast. A quick moving system brings showers to the region later Saturday afternoon and evening. It’s chillier again, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. Rain showers continue through the night, but should end near, if not a little after, daybreak on Sunday. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Sunday, and it’s a bit less chilly. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 40s.

TURNING MILD NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and more seasonal, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly cloudy. The milder trend continues into Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures turn even milder! Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s, and that’s above average for this time of year! Wednesday brings a couple early morning showers. For the most part, it should be dry with increasing sunshine and breezy conditions for the busiest travel day of the year! Temperatures are still mild, and afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful Thursday

-Andrea Michaels