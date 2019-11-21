× CenturyLink confirms service in Littlestown, Hanover areas has been restored

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: CenturyLink has confirmed that service has been restored, according to York County 911.

If you continue to experience problems with your landline service, please contact CenturyLink directly.

Previous: Almost 3,300 CenturyLink customers in the Littlestown and Hanover areas may not be able to call 911.

CenturyLink says that a network event is causing disruption in the market.

It’s unknown when the disruption will be fixed, according to Mark Walters, the public information officer for York County.

In case of emergency, customers should call local police departments and fire companies directly.