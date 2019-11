× CenturyLink customers in Littlestown, Hanover areas may not be able to call 911

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Almost 3,300 CenturyLink customers in the Littlestown and Hanover areas may not be able to call 911.

CenturyLink says that a network event is causing disruption in the market.

It’s unknown when the disruption will be fixed, according to Mark Walters, the public information officer for York County.

In case of emergency, customers should call local police departments and fire companies directly.