Cold Case: Police ask public for information on Luzerne County woman missing since 2006

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.– A Pittston woman has been missing since 2006, and police recently again asked the public if they have any information on her disappearance.

Shelva Jean Conrad Rafte, 57, has been missing since May 29, 2006.

Police say that Rafte left her daughter’s graduation party in Nicholson Borough in Wyoming County around 10:30 p.m. with her boyfriend.

Authorities say that Rafte’s boyfriend says the couple traveled to his home on Market Street in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County.

After an argument in the early morning hours of May 29, Shelva allegedly left her boyfriends home to walk home.

She was last seen in the area of Market and River Streets in Jenkins Township.

Rafte was known to frequent areas in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County; Nicholson Borough, Wyoming County; and the city of Harrisburg in Dauphin County.

To this day, Rafte’s whereabouts are unknown and her case remains unsolved.

Investigators feel there may be suspicious circumstances around her disappearance.

Rafte is described as a white woman who would now be 57-years-old. She was 44-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

She has long blonde hair, brown eyes, and stands about 5’3″ tall. She weighs about 115 pounds and has a small build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.