× Here are the TSA’s Top Ten Thanksgiving travel tips

HARRISBURG — The number of passengers expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday is predicted to be record-breaking with more than 26.8 million passengers and crew members traveling through security screening checkpoints nationwide from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA expects to screen four percent more passengers this holiday travel season than last year.

Here are the TSA’s top 10 turkey-day tips to help travelers get through the security screening process smoothly.