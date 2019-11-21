× Lancaster teen will face homicide charges in October shooting death of 24-year-old man

LANCASTER — A Lancaster teenager is facing homicide and related charges after an eyewitness statement and video footage linked him to the scene of an October shooting that killed 24-year-old Luis Perez on the 600 block of South Lime Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Rahmir Hopkins was 14 years old when he shot Perez on Oct. 9, according to charges filed by Lancaster City Police. Perez was shot in the back as he tried to get up while two of Hopkins’ companions kicked him, according to testimony presented at the hour-long hearing.

“(Hopkins) pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the back,” First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said in a brief argument following testimony.

At the conclusion of the hearing, District Judge Jodie Richardson ordered Hopkins face the charges in Lancaster County Court.

Anderson called three detectives to outline evidence in the case.

Hopkins, now 15, watched closely as a detective narrated about eight minutes of surveillance footage captured at the scene. the DA’s Office reported.

Video cameras positioned at two corner stores did not record the shooting, but they did record Hopkins and his two male companions engage in a confrontation with Perez.

Perez can be seen falling into the street, where he was pronounced dead. Hopkins is seen in the footage in a corner store purchasing a bottle of red juice, which he then carries outside. He is seen in later footage, at the location of the shooting, with the bottle of red juice.

Lancaster city police Detective Eric McCrady said he instantly recognized Hopkins as the male in the gray hooded sweatshirt with the juice because he had questioned him recently about a separate homicide case.

Detective Robert Whiteford testified of an eyewitness who watched the altercation and shooting from his front porch. The witness identified for police who he saw fire a gun: a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt in surveillance video still photos.

Hopkins is presumed innocent. He is also charged with two felonies regarding illegal possession of a firearm. He is at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

