× Pennsylvania Department of Health offers Quitline to help smokers

Cigarette smoking accounts for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of the annual ‘Great American Smokeout’ event, the Pennsylvania Department of Health encourages smokers to take steps toward a smoke-free life.

If you or someone you know needs help to stop smoking, there is help available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

The State Department of Health partners with National Jewish Health to provide a Free Quit-line.

Residents call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669), or 1-855-DEJELO-YA (335-3569) (Spanish), to receive free services, including:

Up to five coaching sessions by phone;

Unlimited calls to the PA Free Quitline as needed;

Educational materials on quitting tobacco use; and

Free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) for qualified callers (up to eight weeks of patches).

“Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases and reduces the health of smokers in general,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “More than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking. Many adult cigarette smokers want to quit smoking, but it is not easy and takes time and a plan. Pennsylvanians can call the PA Free Quitline 24 hours a day, seven days a week to connect with services and resources that will help them stop smoking.”

The ‘Great American Smokeout’ annual event is an initiative of the American Cancer Society. It encourages smokers to start a journey toward a smoke-free life and takes place on the third Thursday in November.

Additional information on how to quit smoking, and on the dangers of e-cigarette and tobacco use can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.