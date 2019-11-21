Police activity halts traffic on Interstate 81 Southbound in Dauphin County

Posted 8:15 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, November 21, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police activity stopped traffic on a portion of Interstate 81 Southbound for about a half hour on Thursday morning.

As of 8:00 a.m. on November 21, traffic was stopped at Exit 72 for Paxtonia/Linglestown and is backed up for about 6 miles, according to Total Traffic:

It is not clear what the police activity was on the roadway.

However, as of 8:21 a.m., the police activity has cleared:

Traffic is still expected to be delayed due to incident.

FOX43 will provide additional details as they become available.

