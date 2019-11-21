× Police activity halts traffic on Interstate 81 Southbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police activity stopped traffic on a portion of Interstate 81 Southbound for about a half hour on Thursday morning.

As of 8:00 a.m. on November 21, traffic was stopped at Exit 72 for Paxtonia/Linglestown and is backed up for about 6 miles, according to Total Traffic:

Convoy? No, Police activity on 81 SB at Exit 72 has traffic stopped for about 6 miles.#HBGTraffic pic.twitter.com/mnyGHLYqtJ — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) November 21, 2019

Traffic is STOPPED on I-81 SB possible incident between Blue Ridge Rd and N Mountain Rd. pic.twitter.com/LzOXV4dkc5 — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) November 21, 2019

It is not clear what the police activity was on the roadway.

However, as of 8:21 a.m., the police activity has cleared:

Police activity cleared on 81 SB at Exit 72 — still slow around Exit 80.#HBGTraffic pic.twitter.com/oi3Cr9UxiQ — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) November 21, 2019

Traffic is still expected to be delayed due to incident.

FOX43 will provide additional details as they become available.