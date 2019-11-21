× Police investigate shooting that occurred Wednesday night in York City

YORK — Police are investigating a shooting in York City.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were called to the intersection of Front Street and Bare Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old woman, who said she had been sitting in a car talking with others when an unknown individual began firing shots into the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the victim was struck one time in the leg. She was treated at York Hospital and later released. It’s unknown, according to police,if the woman was targeted.

Police are still attempting to contact individuals who were on scene but fled during the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: