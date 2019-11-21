× Police investigating armed robbery of Turkey Hill in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Dover Township.

Police say it occurred Wednesday night at the Turkey Hill in the 2800 block of Carlisle Road.

The suspect (pictured) entered the store and approached the checkout counter with a pack of chewing gum, according to police. He had a dollar to pay for the gum but when the cashier opened the register, the suspect allegedly displayed a black handgun and placed a plastic bag on the counter.

The cashier then placed money from the register into the bag and the suspect had her lift the money drawer to make sure there wasn’t anymore left. Police say the suspect also checked the cashier’s purse for money, but none was there to be taken, before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male who is 5’10” with light-colored eyes and a short goatee, according to police. He spoke with what was described as a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-8355, or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.