President Trump will host Keep America Great rally in Hershey on Dec. 10, campaign says

HERSHEY — President Donald Trump will return to Central Pennsylvania on Dec. 10, making a campaign stop in Hershey, his campaign announced Thursday.

The president will host a Keep America Great rally at Hershey’s Giant Center, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.. “Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs. President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Pennsylvania.”