Seasonal food/drink specials at PJ Whelihan’s in Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa --- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hung out at PJ Whelihan's in Lancaster. Chris talked with Restaurant Manager, Bill Parker about some of the seasonal food/drink specials and checked out the a cool wing demo.

P.J. Whelihan's is thrilled to be open in The Shoppes at Belmont in Lancaster! The new outpost of P.J. Whelihan's is dedicated to serving families, sports fans, happy hour patrons and those just seeking a night out. Over 20 extra-large televisions, and a video wall behind the bar, will keep guests in the middle of all the sports action for game day. Thirsty guests will enjoy a robust, rotating beer selection from 36 taps including P.J.W. Copper Lager, brewed exclusively for P.J. Whelihan's by Victory Brewing Company. Come in and see why our tasty drinks, great food, huge craft beer selection and PJ's friendly staff make for a perfect time, day or night.

For more information about PJ Whelihan's, checkout the website at: https://pjspub.com/drink.php?loc=Lancaster