Secret Service: Driver tries to get into White House complex by following official vehicle through gate

WASHINGTON — The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service responded to a suspicious vehicle near the White House after it tried to illegally gain entry to the White House complex, Secret Service said.

Secret Service said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle trailed an official vehicle through the gate at Lafayette Park trying to get into the complex.

Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle.

Road Closures – 17th from NY Ave to H Street.

– Pennsylvania Ave. from 17th to 18th Street.

– 15th to 17th street (including Lafayette Park) to pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/5lnr2r3uGO — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019

Secret Service and @DCPoliceDept EOD are responding to the suspicious vehicle. Road closures remain in effect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019

WUSA9 reports that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service investigated the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was taken into custody by Secret Service, they confirmed.

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads — Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest — due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.