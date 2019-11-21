Secret Service: Driver tries to get into White House complex by following official vehicle through gate

Posted 7:27 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, November 21, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service responded to a suspicious vehicle near the White House after it tried to illegally gain entry to the White House complex, Secret Service said.

Secret Service said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle trailed an official vehicle through the gate at Lafayette Park trying to get into the complex.

WUSA9 reports that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service investigated the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was taken into custody by Secret Service, they confirmed.

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads — Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest — due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.