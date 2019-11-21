Thanksgiving Ideas with Fire & Grain at Hershey Lodge

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Chef Connie Fallinger from Fire & Grain at Hershey Lodge about some ideas for Thanksgiving and about the Buffet at the restaurant. Chef Connie Fallinger will be making at Farro & Kale Salad.
Thanksgiving Buffet at Fire & Grain
Thursday, Nov. 28
12 - 9 PM
Adults: $38*
Children (ages 3 to 12): $18*
Children (ages 2 & under): Complimentary
|Carving Station
Apple Cider Brined Turkey
& Turkey Thighs, Bourbon Cider Gravy
Cranberry Orange Relish & Cranberry Jelly
Dijon Crusted Pork Loin
Bacon Mushroom Sauce
|Entrée & Side Dishes
Seared Salmon
Braised Greens & Fire Roasted Tomatoes
Sun Choke Cream
Cocoa Braised Beef Chuck Roast
Caramelized Pearl Onions
Natural Jus
Haricot Vert with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Roasted Root Vegetables
Traditional Celery & Sage Stuffing
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Classic Candied Sweet Potatoes
Toasted Mini Marshmallows
Other restaurants are also open on Thanksgiving including The Forebay, Hershey Grill and The Bears’ Den. Call 717-534-8601 or visit HersheyLodge.com to make reservations. Various seating available throughout the day
