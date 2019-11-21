Thanksgiving Ideas with Fire & Grain at Hershey Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Chef Connie Fallinger from Fire & Grain at Hershey Lodge about some ideas for Thanksgiving and about the Buffet at the restaurant. Chef Connie Fallinger will be making at Farro & Kale Salad.

Thanksgiving Buffet at Fire & Grain

Thursday, Nov. 28

12 - 9 PM

Adults: $38*

Children (ages 3 to 12): $18*

Children (ages 2 & under): Complimentary

Carving Station

Apple Cider Brined Turkey

& Turkey Thighs, Bourbon Cider Gravy

Cranberry Orange Relish & Cranberry Jelly

Dijon Crusted Pork Loin

Bacon Mushroom Sauce Entrée & Side Dishes

Seared Salmon

Braised Greens & Fire Roasted Tomatoes

Sun Choke Cream

Cocoa Braised Beef Chuck Roast

Caramelized Pearl Onions

Natural Jus

Haricot Vert with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Roasted Root Vegetables

Traditional Celery & Sage Stuffing

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Classic Candied Sweet Potatoes

Toasted Mini Marshmallows

Other restaurants are also open on Thanksgiving including The Forebay, Hershey Grill and The Bears’ Den. Call 717-534-8601 or visit HersheyLodge.com to make reservations. Various seating available throughout the day