West York Police are searching for woman accused of impersonating a police officer

YORK COUNTY — West York Police are investigating a series of calls to 911 and posts on social media regarding an unidentified woman accused of impersonating a police officer.

The accounts say the woman is described as an African American, about five feet tall, in her late teens or early 20’s, with braces on her teeth and curly hair. She was allegedly wearing a police vest and carrying a gun in a shoulder holster, police say. The woman allegedly spoke to residents of the South East district of West York (the Eberton neighborhood), asking for a specific individual by name, according to police. She also was seen shining a flashlight into people’s windows, police say.

The suspect was allegedly wearing a black “POLICE” tactical vest, a red shirt, and ripped jeans, with a scarf partially covering her face.

Police say the woman has been seen in the neighborhood during evening hours.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.