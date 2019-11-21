× York Area Regional Police to provide coverage to residents of Spring Grove in January

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Starting next year, York Area Regional Police will cover Spring Grove.

The borough posted the news on Facebook Wednesday night.

“After surveying residents and reviewing proposals, Borough Council voted Monday evening to begin coverage with York Area Regional Police Dept. on January 1, 2020,” the post stated. “Council looks forward to working with York Area Regional Police Dept. to provide quality police coverage to the residents of Spring Grove Borough.”

Spring Grove, along with North Codorus Township, Heidelberg Township and Manheim Township, are currently covered by Southwestern Regional Police but that ends the start of the new year.

The borough is the third municipality to select its coverage — North Codorus Township and Manheim Township have voted to join Northern York County Regional.

Heidelberg Township has yet to make a decision.