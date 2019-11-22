Correction: Penn State’s Menet starts Ohio State Game

Posted 11:34 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, November 23, 2019
penn state nittany lion

FOX43 — An earlier report by FOX43’s Andrew Kalista, said that Penn State will be without its starting center for Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State according to a source. The report also state Mike Miranda, who is the number two center on the depth chart this week would start and Blake Zalar or Hunter Kelly would travel and serve as the backup center. Zalar did travel, and Menet did start.

A full redaction can be found a this link:

https://fox43.com/2019/11/23/correction-penn-states-menet-starts-ohio-state-game/

