Harrisburg native and Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy visits Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg native and NFL running back took time during his team’s bye week to return to the area.

Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy visited Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey on Thursday.

McCoy, a Bishop McDevitt High School Graduate, spent time with many people, and even found some Kansas City Chiefs fans.

“I’m from Kansas City. I love the Chiefs!” proclaimed a staff member.

McCoy’s eyes lit up. “I knew I’d find one of them back here!”

As he made his way through the halls, McCoy signed autographs and posed for photos.

The visit was arranged by the hospital’s Child Life Program, which helps children and families prepare for and cope with the stress that can come with health problems and hospital stays.