Hershey Gardens decked out for Christmas Tree Showcase beginning Saturday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Hershey Gardens is ready for the holidays, with their Christmas Tree Showcase opening to visitors this weekend!

Decked out from head to toe, with eight-foot Fraser fir trees, decorations, and a 14-foot poinsettia tree, there's a lot of fun festive things for the entire family.

Santa will be stopping by to see the kids on December 7, and December 14 from 11:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m., which is included in admission! Kids can also enjoy a craft station on the weekend visits.

All of the trees in the showcase are decorated by florists in South Central Pennsylvania. Many of them are inspired by nature, and gardens being the event is held at Hershey Gardens!

From succulent trees, to nautical, Alice in Wonderland, Peacock, Elf on the Shelf, to a tree covered in white roses, and more -- each one is beautiful and unique!

The participating floral designers include:

Floral Designs of Mt. Joy

Honeybee Floral Design (Palmyra)

Olivia's Flower Truck (Lancaster)

Paper Moon Flowers & Events (Harrisburg)

Rhapsody in Bloom (Palmyra)

Royer's Flowers & Gifts (Hershey)

Sprigs and Twigs of Joy (Dauphin)

T. Scott Design (Hummelstown)

Hershey Gardens is open daily from 9:00 a.m. util 5:00 p.m., and the crafts are available only on the weekends. They are close early on Christmas Eve, at 3:00 p.m., and are closed on Christmas Day. For admission info you can visit their website. The showcase will run until January 1, 2002.

The Butterfly Atrium is also decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments for the holidays.