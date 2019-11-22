Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
40°
40°
Low
28°
High
54°
Sat
36°
48°
Sun
32°
46°
Mon
32°
52°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 Upper Dauphin vs. Southern Columbia highlights (PIAA 2A Quarterfinals)
Posted 10:56 PM, November 22, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Upper Dauphin: 22
Southern Columbia: 63
Popular
Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22
Marijuana breathalyzer technology is here, and it’s coming for drivers
Anal cancer rates and deaths are climbing in the US, study says
Company hiring marijuana tester, critic for $3,000 a month
Latest News
HSFF 2019 Upper Dauphin vs. Southern Columbia highlights (PIAA 2A Quarterfinals)
Harrisburg man arrested on charges, including rape
Giuliani associate willing to tell Congress Nunes met with ex-Ukrainian official to get dirt on Biden
High School Football Frenzy – November 22, 2019 Week 14
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Cedar Cliff at Cocalico (District III 5A Championship)
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 14 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 11 Newport at Upper Dauphin highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 12 Delone Catholic at Upper Dauphin District III 2A Championship
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 9 Pine Grove at Upper Dauphin highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff results and matchups for this week
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Central Dauphin at Manheim Township
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of Friday night’s 3 playoff showdowns
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Columbia at Eastern York Highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Harrisburg at Central Dauphin (District III 6A Championship)
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – November 15, 2019 Week 13
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.