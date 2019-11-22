HSFF 2019 week 14 Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic highlights (District III 4A Championship)

Posted 11:07 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10PM, November 22, 2019

Lampeter-Strasburg: 35

Berks Catholic: 21

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.