Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
37°
37°
Low
28°
High
54°
Sat
36°
48°
Sun
32°
46°
Mon
32°
52°
See complete forecast
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights (District III 5A Championship)
Posted 11:06 PM, November 22, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cedar Cliff: 7
Cocalico: 45
Popular
Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22
Marijuana breathalyzer technology is here, and it’s coming for drivers
Anal cancer rates and deaths are climbing in the US, study says
Company hiring marijuana tester, critic for $3,000 a month
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 14 Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic highlights (District III 4A Championship)
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights (District III 5A Championship)
HSFF 2019 Upper Dauphin vs. Southern Columbia highlights (PIAA 2A Quarterfinals)
Harrisburg man arrested on charges, including rape
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Cedar Cliff at Cocalico (District III 5A Championship)
High School Football Frenzy
1 hour ago
High School Football Frenzy – November 22, 2019 Week 14
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Cocalico at Cedar Cliff highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 13: Cocalico comes from behind win over Warwick to head to 5A District III Final
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 12 New Oxford at Cedar Cliff highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 13 Exeter Township at Cedar Cliff highlights (District III 5A Semifinals)
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 10 Red Land at Cedar Cliff highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff results and matchups for this week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 8 Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.