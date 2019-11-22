Sights and sounds from the 2019 HSFF season.
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ Best of 2019
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Milton Hershey Jeff Boger
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with York Suburban Andy Loucks
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Millersburg Head Coach Aaron Wright
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Susquehanna Township coach Joe Headen
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Big Spring coach Joe Sinkovich
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ Salute to Service at Mechanicsburg
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ Northern York Veteran Tribute
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Juniata’s coach Kurt Condo
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with head coach Christopher Grube from Kennard-Dale
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ Cocalico Dave Gingrich kicking contest
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff
HSFF: Brand new ‘aquaponics’ lab at Cedar Cliff partners with local business, teaches students about more than just science