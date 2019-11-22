× Jerry Sandusky re-sentenced to 30-60 years in state prison for child sexual abuse convictions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky was re-sentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in state prison for his June 2012 conviction of 45 counts of child sexual abuse, according to WNEP.

The sentence is the same amount of prison time the former Penn State football coach received in October 2012.

In February, the state’s Superior Court ordered that Sandusky be re-sentenced due to improper application of mandatory minimums.

From there, Sandusky’s re-sentencing hearing was put on hold, rescheduled and then pushed back to Friday.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement regarding the re-sentencing: