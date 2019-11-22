Jurassic World Live Tour in Hershey

HERSHEY,Pa—Jurassic World Live Tour, a brand-new, exhilarating, live family entertainment experience, will come to central Pennsylvania for seven shows at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Jurassic World of the ever-popular film franchise comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology, scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality. With scale, speed and ferocity, the animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs deliver colossal, edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment unlike any other dinosaur experience.

The rousing musical score adds to the larger-than-life journey that will captivate fans of all ages. Through a combination of projection and practical scenery, the arena transforms into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, the show is guaranteed to make memories to last a lifetime.

“Working with a world-class production team and Universal filmmakers, we have extended the Jurassic World canon with a new story that can only be told through this live arena spectacular as we bring full-scale dinosaurs to generations of fans around the globe,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live, touring family entertainment. “Fans will leave with a sense of wonder, as if they’ve boarded the boat to Isla Nublar and literally stepped into Jurassic World.”

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $18. Visit jurassicworldlivetour.com or ticketmaster.com for tickets and a list of shows and dates at the Giant Center in Hershey. Nov. 22, 7 p.m.; Nov. 23, 11 a.m. (sold out), 3 p.m. (sold out), 7 p.m.; Nov. 24, 12:00 p.m., 4 p.m.

