K-pop superstars BTS will not be exempted from service in Korean military, official says

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo told reporters Tuesday that his hands are tied.

“In the case of BTS, I personally wish I could allow exemptions for them under certain standards, but the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of National Defense (in charge of conscription) are inclined to downsize the overall scope (of exemption),” he said. “Unlike classical arts or sports, it is difficult to fix the criteria of the selection in the popular culture and arts fields, which makes it difficult to institutionalize (a waiver system),” the minister said.

In South Korea, all able-bodied young men are compelled to serve in the military, according to Yonhap. Their term of service typically lasts about two years.

South Korea has technically been at war with North Korea since the ceasefire that ended the Korean War. The ceasefire is not a peace treaty.