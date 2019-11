× Man accused of kissing, groping female employee of business in East Cocalico Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Denver man is accused of kissing and groping a female employee of a business in East Cocalico Township.

The incidents occurred on August 21 and August 29, according to police.

Police say 62-year-old Kanu Patil was identified by video surveillance.

A summons has been sent to Patil to appear in district court.