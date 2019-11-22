Mild with a few morning showers Friday, then chilly for the weekend with more shower chances

SMALL SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a milder start for Central PA, with plenty of clouds across the region and some small shower chances. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 40s with a light breeze. There’s a small chance for a couple light showers during the morning, but many spots should stay dry. It’s breezy, and it stays that way through the afternoon. Abundant clouds during the morning break a bit later during the afternoon once the system exits. It stays breezy too. Highs are still mild, with those numbers in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are mostly clear for Friday evening plans, and temperatures drop quickly as the winds ease. Bundle up for those plans! Temperatures continue to tumble through the night under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some showers sneak in for the first half of the weekend forecast. A quick moving system brings showers to the region later Saturday afternoon and evening. It’s chillier again, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. Rain showers continue through the night, but should end near, if not a little after, daybreak on Sunday. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Sunday, and it’s a bit less chilly. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 40s.

TURNING MILD NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and more seasonal, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly cloudy. The milder trend continues into Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures turn even milder! Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s, and that’s above average for this time of year! Wednesday brings a couple early morning showers. For the most part, it should be dry with increasing sunshine and breezy conditions for the busiest travel day of the year! Temperatures are still mild, and afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Thanksgiving Day is cooler, but dry! Expect a mixture of sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures are in the 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels