News anchor accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – WDAF’s Nick Vasos wasn’t feeling well and attempted to email the bosses to let them know he needed to take Friday off, but what ended up happening has people everywhere laughing.

Instead of simply emailing the bosses, Vasos emailed the entire company – nearly 200 TV stations – and the entire company responded. Now he has thousands of people praying for him.

Nexstar, WDAF’s parent company, eventually put a stop to the email thread, but #PrayersForNick was already trending.

Hope @NickVasos feels better soon! From WMBB and Nexstar Nation #PrayersforNick — Michelle Kaufman (@MKaufmanTV) November 22, 2019

The entire @NexStarMedia footprint is wishing some dude named Nick “get well wishes” on the breaking news chain. It’s incredible. Every station is chiming in. #PrayersForNick — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 22, 2019

When you accidentally send the entire #NexstarNation the note that you're going to be out sick tomorrow, #NexstarNation has your back. Get well soon, @NickVasos!#PrayersForNick — Nick Bechtel (@NickBechtelNews) November 22, 2019

@NickVasos your friends at BRProud in Baton Rouge hope you feel better. #PrayersforNick pic.twitter.com/7VjRCPUIQ5 — Briana K. Augustus (@JournalisticBri) November 22, 2019

Even the WDAF family got in on #PrayersForNick and set up a makeshift vigil on his desk.

Don’t worry #NexstarNation, we here at @FOX4KC are keeping @NickVasos in our prayers until he comes back to work healthy and strong. #PrayersforNick pic.twitter.com/GnXJdzuDty — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) November 22, 2019

And to think earlier this week, he was so happy to try Casey’s pizza. I long for the simple days. #PrayersForNick 🤣 (for the record- he just called in sick. He’s ok.). pic.twitter.com/co9rjtGwHR — Abby Eden (@AbbyEden) November 22, 2019

I am one of @NickVasos’ managers. Grateful to report he and I have communicated and he is going to pull through. You guys are a scream! 😝Funny enough, WE didn’t get that email at @fox4kc. #nexstarnation #prayersfornick #justlikeferris #emailmigration — Jana Calkins (@Jayhawk96) November 22, 2019

Shortly after noticing that he was trending online, Vasos offered some good advice on Twitter to the entire company and anyone who decides to call in sick.

Probably the funniest part of the mishap is that no one at WDAF got any of the emails.