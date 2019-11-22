× PA Department of Agriculture warns dog owners of website selling fake dog licenses

HARRISBURG – Dog owners beware if you’re looking to buy new or renew dog licenses.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement warns of a fraudulent website selling dog licenses online.

Officials said www.padoglicense.online sells fake PA dog licenses and pays search engines to appear at the top of search results pages for common terms, like “Pennsylvania dog license” or “renew PA dog license”.

The department offered some tips to help dog owners identify an official website:

Rather than using a search engine to reach a website to purchase a dog license, type www.licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov directly into your browser’s address bar.

Call your county treasurer’s office. Each county treasurer has a different process; while most offer an online option for purchase of licenses, some do not and require a paper form to be dropped off or mailed.

For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.

If you have a concern about a third-party website, contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.