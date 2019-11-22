Penn State players not worried about being underdogs heading into matchup with Ohio State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- Penn State and Ohio State have matched up pretty well in their last three meetings.

The Nittany Lions edged the Buckeyes in Happy Valley 24-21 in 2016 before falling to Ohio State the next two years, 39-38 in Columbus, 27-26 at home, respectively.

On Saturday, Penn State is back in Columbus against the Buckeyes, who are undefeated and the #2 ranked team in the nation.

Ohio State may be almost three touchdown favorites but Nittany Lions defensive end Shaka Toney isn't worried and he says the fan base shouldn't be either.

"I suggest to all of our fans, don't worry about any numbers," Toney said. "Y'all have seen us be underdogs in games that we've won, y'all have seen us be favorites in games that we've lost.

"Numbers don't matter. You got to actually come out and play the game. Upsets happen, not saying we are an upset team because we are a great team too. So, it's not really considered, for us, an upset if you go 1-0, it's considered that you came out here and did your job."