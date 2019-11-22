× Penn State will be without starting center Michal Menet for Saturday’s game at Ohio State, source says

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State will be without its starting center for Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State, a source has told FOX43.

Redshirt junior Michal Menet is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, the source said.

He’ll be replaced by redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda, who is the number two center listed on this weeks depth chart. Miranda is also listed at the number two spot at both left and right guard. Either true freshman walk-on Blake Zalar or redshirt junior Hunter Kelly will be third on the depth chart.

The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions face the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday at noon in Columbus. The game will kick off at noon on FOX43.