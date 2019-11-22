× Phillies hire Joe Dillon as hitting coach

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have hired a hitting coach away from one its rivals.

The team has hired Joe Dillon, who previously served as the assistant hitting coach with the Washington Nationals.

#Phillies have hired Joe Dillon as hitting coach for the 2020 major league coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/cw2ezB9IKQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 21, 2019

Dillon, 44, appeared in the Major Leagues briefly with the Florida Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers in the mid-2000’s.

In 2018, Dillon caught on with the Nationals before moving to the Phillies this off season.

Dillon joins manager Joe Girardi and pitching coach Bryan Price as the other newcomers to the team’s staff.