Phillies hire Joe Dillon as hitting coach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Joe Dillon #25 of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait on Photo Day at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches during on February 22, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have hired a hitting coach away from one its rivals.

The team has hired Joe Dillon, who previously served as the assistant hitting coach with the Washington Nationals.

Dillon, 44, appeared in the Major Leagues briefly with the Florida Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers in the mid-2000’s.

In 2018, Dillon caught on with the Nationals before moving to the Phillies this off season.

Dillon joins manager Joe Girardi and pitching coach Bryan Price as the other newcomers to the team’s staff.

