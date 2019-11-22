Police seek to identify suspicious woman who allegedly keeps returning to home in Middlesex Township

Posted 9:25 AM, November 22, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspicious woman.

Authorities say that the woman in her early-mid 20’s has made multiple appearances at a home on MacArthur Drive in the Keystone Arms development in Middlesex Township.

The woman was recorded by a home security system and during her last visit on November 20, she left a package on the front porch with a red balloon attached to it.

It appears that the woman is driving a silver/gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Police ask anyone who can identify the pictured woman to call them at 717-249-7191.

