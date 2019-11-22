Supporters rappel down 10-story building to raise money for nonprofit in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Rappelling down the side of a building to build up support: People went over the edge this afternoon at the Holiday Inn in Lancaster for Eye Drop 2019.

They rappelled down the side of the 10 story building to raise awareness for VisionCorps.

FOX43's Grace Griffaton participated along with Lancaster Bureau Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser and Fire Chief Scott Little.

VisionCorps is a nonprofit organization that supports people are blind or experiencing vision loss; the goal is to empower those people to be independent

"Their confidence level is low. They feel defeated. They feel like there is no opportunities for them, but once they start to receive some of our services, and meet some of our staff, I think it really, they build some confidence, and believe they can accomplish a lot," explained Dennis Steiner, President of VisionCorps.

The event comes just one day before Lancaster's Extraordinary Give - the county's largest 24-hour online giving event.

Organizers of the event hope it encourages people to support.

Over the Edge (OTE) ran Eye Drop 2019. OTE provides signature events for nonprofit organizations around the world.

It has raised more than $100 million for nonprofit organizations since 2008.