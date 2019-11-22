× Swatara Township Police: Vehicle of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have identified a vehicle of interest in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian accident that occurred in Swatara Township on November 12.

Steven Rapp, a 66-year-old man from Highspire, was struck and killed that morning in the 3300 block of Paxton Street by what police now say is a dark-colored 2013-2015 Honda Civic four-door sedan. Police add that the vehicle has or had front-end damage to the lower bumper area on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information related to this incident or information regarding a vehicle matching the above description should contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the driver involved in the accident.