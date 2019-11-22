The Buckeyes are ready for another tight finish when they welcome Penn State to the Horseshoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- The eyes of the college football world will be on Ohio Stadium, the Horseshoe as its known, on Saturday for the big noon kickoff between #8 Penn State and #2 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 10-0 and have beaten every opponent by at least 24 points, but they're ready for another tight finish, according to head coach Ryan Day.

"Our team knows what's at stake, we've talked about that," said Day. "Now, it's time to focus on Penn State and this is a talent-equated game.

"We all know that we've been in some games where we've had more talent than the team we played. This is a team where talent equates. When that happens, it goes back to discipline, it goes back to toughness, it goes back to fundamentals, all of the things that come into play."

Since 2016, the final score between Penn State and Ohio State have been separate by a combined total of five points. The Nittany Lions earned a 24-21 win over the Buckeyes in 2016 but fell the next two years, 39-38 and 27-26, respectively.