× Thornton Automotive Dover to donate used vehicle to local veteran, family in need

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A local auto sales company will donate a used car to an area veteran in need.

The Thornton Automotive Dover group will present a used 2013 Nissan Sentra to an area veteran that was forced to quit his job in order to take care of his wife during her battle against Stage 4 Cancer.

Shortly after her diagnosis, the veteran, his wife and three children were evicted from their home.

After that, the family’s only vehicle was totaled after a car accident.

Once the family found a new place to stay, the veteran and his wife continued to walk for several miles so that she could receive chemotherapy treatments.

Thornton also says that the veteran walked his three children to school every morning.

When Steve and Jordan Chronister, owners of Grandview Golf Course and brewvino in Dover Township, and Wes Myers, general manager of Thornton Automotive Dover, learned about the story of this veteran, the three collaborated on a way to help.

The trio selected a used 2013 Nissan Sentra, a trade-in vehicle at Thornton Automotive Dover, in excellent condition and contributed funding to present this vehicle to the veteran and his family.

“At Thornton Automotive Dover, we’ve always strongly supported American veterans, whether active duty or inactive duty service members, and our U.S. military in general for their readiness to serve our country,” Myers said. “We hope that this story can resonate with businesses, families, and the York County community about the importance of helping people out — whether they’re strangers or neighbors — when someone is in need of help. Cancer is very difficult for anyone to deal with, but with the help of others, those facing cancer can be comforted by the support of others. We at Thornton Automotive Dover felt compelled to help in this situation. Giving back to others and building relationships with those in our community are examples of what we’ve demonstrated as our core values over the last 26 years in business.”

Thornton Automotive Dover is part of the Thornton Family of Dealerships, York County’s one-stop shop for all things automotive. A family-owned and operated business serving the York area, Thornton Automotive has enjoyed more than 25 years of building valued, long-term customer relationships. From vehicle purchases to vehicle service and repairs, the Thornton Family of Dealerships is dedicated to ensuring you Drive Home Happy! Thornton Automotive offers quality pre-owned vehicles at six York County locations: Dover, Manchester, Red Lion and York. For more information about Thornton Automotive of Dover, visit thornton247.com or call 717-292-9222.