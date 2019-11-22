× Water Street Mission gearing up to help those in need during winter holiday season

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The holidays are near.

While for many, that can mean family gatherings, gifts, and food, for many, it means living on the streets and another lonely time of year.

In Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 13,500 people are homeless on any given day.

With Thanksgiving upon us, it’s a good time to take stock of what area shelters will need to handle the influx of those who are struggling.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Thom Scott from the Water Street Mission, and Ryan Reighard, a senior project manager from The Exterior Company, stopped by the set to offer more.

For more information on the Water Street Mission, you can visit their website here.